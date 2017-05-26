Military shelling vs NPA sa Samar By John Roson Bandera

Nagpaputok ng kanyon ang militar sa kasukalan ng Matuguinao, Samar, Biyernes ng umaga nang makasagupa ng mga sundalo ang malaking bilang ng mga kasapi ng New People’s Army. Dahil din sa sagupaan, kinailangang ilikas ng mga kawal at lokal na pamahalaan ang mga residente sa Brgy. Mahayag para walang maipit sa bakbakan, sabi ni 1Lt. Cherry Junia, public affairs officer ng Army 8th Infantry Division. “‘Yung civilians ina-assist naman ng 43rd IB at local government unit para ‘di madamay,” sabi ni Junia nang kapanayamin sa telepono. Una dito, ipinadala ang mga kawal sa kasukalan ng Brgy. Mahayag dahil sa natanggap ng militar na impormasyon na maraming rebelde ang namataan doon, aniya. Nakasagupa ng mga kawal ang aabot sa 60 rebelde dakong alas-8:30, kaya naglunsad ang 43rd Infantry Battalion ng “fire support,” ani Junia. May nagaganap pang operasyon laban sa mga rebelde Biyernes ng hapon, aniya. Di pa nakapag-uulat ang ground troops ng resulta ng sagupaan, pati na ng bilang mga evacuee, ani Junia.

