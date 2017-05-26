OFW patay matapos ma-hit-and-run sa Malaysia INQUIRER.net

PATAY ang isang overseas Filipino worker (OFW) matapos banggain ng isang four-wheel-drive (4WD) ang kanyang sinasakyang motorsiklo sa Sandakan, Sabah, Malaysia. Sa isang ulat ng New Straits Times, sinabi nito na nangyari ang insidente sa Mile 21 ng Jalan Labuk ganap na alas-5:30 ng umaga noong Linggo.

Base sa imbestigasyon, nawalan ng kontrol ang driver ng 4WD driver, dahilan para mapunta ito sa kabilang linya, kung saan binangga nito ang paparating na motorsiklo ng 30-anyos na biktima.

Sinabi ni District police chief assistant commissioner Mohd Azhar Hamin na papunta ang Pinoy sa Sandakan, samantalang papunta naman ang driver ng 4WD sa Telupid district Agad na inabandona ng suspek ang kanyang sasakyan at tumakas.

Bagamat hindi pinangalann, sinasabing nagtatrabaho ang biktima bilang mangagawa sa isang plantasyon.

Namatay ang OFW dahil sa tindi ng mga natamong pinsala.

