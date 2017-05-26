Quantcast

Tulong ng US tiniyak sa operasyon ng gobyerno sa Marawi

3:23 pm | Friday, May 26th, 2017

SINABI ng Palasyo na tiniyak ng United States (US) ang suporta nito sa gobyerno sa patuloy na operasyon nito laban sa Maute group sa Marawi City.
“The Press Secretary of the US has expressed solidarity with the Philippines and condemns the recent violence perpetrated by an ISIS-linked terrorist group in Marawi in Southern Philippines and he stated that the US will continue to provide support and assistance to Philippine counter-terrorism groups,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperso Ernesto Abella sa isang press conference sa Davao City.
Tumanggi naman si Abella na magbigay ng detalye kaugnay ng tulong ng Amerika.
“This was stated in general terms so I cannot divulge any specifics,” idinagdag ni Abella.
Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Abella na ganap na alas-9:55 ng gabi kamakalawa nang pinirmahan at isumite ni Duterte sa Kongreso ang ulat niya kaugnay ng Proclamation 216,  kaugnay ng pagdedeklara ng martial law at pagsususpinde ng writ of habeas corpus sa buong Mindanao matapos ang ipinatawag na espesyal na Cabinet meeting sa Presidential Guest House sa Panacan, Davao City.
Samantala, hindi naman nababahala si Solicitor General Calida sakaling kuwestiyunin sa Korte Suprema ang legalidad ng pagdedeklara ni Duterte ng martial law.
“And if any citizen will challenge it in the Supreme Court, we are confident, and I am confident that we will be able to prove that there was substantial basis, factual basis,” sabi ni Calida.
Tiniyak naman ni Armed Forces spokesperson Restituto Padilla na nagiging maingat ang militar sa isinasagawang airstrike laban sa Maute group sa Marawi City.
“We are merely performing surgical airstrikes with pinpoint accuracy to neutralize these threats that have been impeding the entry and movement of our troops.  Again, the assurance that we give you is that we are taking every precaution to avoid collateral damage, damage to private property which you have heavily invested on your whole lives, as well as the loss of innocent lives,” pagtiyak ni Padilla.

