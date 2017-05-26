FVR: martial law dapat ay sa ilang lugar lamang at hindi buong Mindanao

SINABI ni dating Fidel V. Ramos na sa ilang lugar lamang sa Mindanao dapat idineklara ang martial law.

“Hindi ko sinasabing nagkamali sya. It is probably the correct solution but for a limited part of Mindanao,” sabi ni Ramos sa isang televised press conference.

Idinagdag ni Ramos na marami pa ring lugar sa Mindanao ang itinuturing na maayos ang peace and order.

“Many of those in the Cabinet and even in Congress who are very vocal that martial law is very good for Mindanao may not have ever experienced being shot at by someone or being forced to evacuate to a safe place or to (cross) a river in order to reach sanctuary or to lose a job or livelihood or loved members of the family,” dagdag ni Ramos.

Ito’y matapos namang magdeklara si Duterte ng martial law sa Mindanao dahil sa paglusob ng Maute group sa Marawi City.

“In the end, it is the President, no matter what kind of advice he gets from anybody, who has to make the decision and answer for the consequences,” ayon pa kay Ramos.

Nagbabala rin si Ramos laban sa paglabag sa karapatang patao dahil sa pagpapatupad ng martial law.

“Tignan natin kung mangyayari ‘yan. Wala pang martial law katakot-takot na ang human rights violations,” dagdag ni Ramos, kaugnay naman ng mga extrajudicial killings (EJK) dahil sa gera kontra droga.