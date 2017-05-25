Gamboa Coffee Mix naungusan ang Zark’s Burger By Melvin Sarangay Bandera

Mga Laro sa Martes

(JCSGO Gym)

3 p.m. CEU vs Wangs Basketball

5 p.m. Batangas vs Marinerong Pilipino IPINAMALAS ni Leo Avenido ang husay bilang isang beteranong manlalaro matapos buhatin ang Gamboa Coffee Mix sa 85-84 pagwawagi laban sa Zark’s Burger sa pagbubukas ng 2017 PBA D-League Foundation Cup Huwebes sa Ynares Sports Arena sa Pasig City. Ang 38-anyos na si Avenido, na nagsisilbi rin bilang Coffee Lovers playing coach, ay naghulog ng go-ahead free throw may 3.1 segundo ang nalalabi sa laro para makalamang ang kanyang koponan bago napigilan ng kanilang depensa ang potensyal na game-winning shot ni Robby Celiz. Inihulog ni Avenido ang 12 sa kanyang 15 puntos sa second half para sa Gamboa Coffee Mix.

