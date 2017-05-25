AFP nagpakawala ng bomba sa Maute sa Marawi City By John Roson Bandera

NAGSAGAWA ang militar ng air strike laban sa Maute group sa Marawi City Huwebes dahil sa patuloy na pagpalag ng grupo, na may kaugnayan diumano sa Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), sa ikatlong araw ng bakbakan, ayon sa mga opisyal. “Gumamit tayo ng precision air strike dun sa lugar kung saan sila nag-consolidate,” sabi ni Lt. Col. Jo-Ar Herrera, tagapagsalita ng Army 1st Infantry Division, nang kapanayamin sa telepono. Isinagawa ang air strike sa Brgys. Gadongan, Basak Malutlut, at Bangon, kung saan din nakasagupa ng ground troops ang Maute group, ani Herrera. Muling nagkabakbakan sa “outskirts” ng lungsod dakong alas-9 at pansamantala itong tumigil nang mag-tanghali, bago muling nagkaptukan alas-2 ng hapon, aniya.

