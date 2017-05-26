Reklamo ng fans: Alden palaging iniiwan sa ere si Maine By Alex Brosas Bandera

MAY isang guy who tweeted Alden Richards’ pang-iiwan lagi kay Maine Mendoza. Talagang inisa-isa ng fan ang mga eksena ni Alden. “EB Every Saturday: Karipas ng alis para makapag-rehearse ng SPS naiiwan si Maine sa broadway para estimahin fans nila.” “Shoots Together: magkahiwalay ng dressing room at tulog si Alden pag si Maine nag-sushoot lagi nagre request na unahin solo version niya dahil Laguna daw siya pinaghihintay si Maine at naiiwan dahil lagi huling sinasalang.” “Bosleng Wedding: Umattend lang ng misa tapos iniwan si Maine sa party. Umattend daw ng libing ni Caloy Loyzaga kasama si Julie Anne Sa Jose kaya ang daming hanash buti na lang dinefend siya ni Maine. Naisalba siya.” “GMA Event para sa advertisers: Umattend sila sandali lang sinamahan si Maine tapos nakipagbonding na sa mga tween hearts artists kagaya ni Louise delos Reyes at Joyce Ching, naiwan si Manine kahit wala siya gano kakilala dun. Buti na lang sinamahan ni Jerald Napoles para di siya ma-out of place.” Naku, ano kaya ang mase-say ni Alden sa bagong hanash ng mga fans nila ni Maine? Teka, ano bang gusto ng fans, dapat palaging nakapulupot si Alden kay Maine? Bakit hindi niya sabihin kay Maine na isaksak na lang niya sa baga niya si Alden para maging super happy ang AlDub fans?

