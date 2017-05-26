Sigaw ng AlDub Nation: Relasyong Maine-Sef walang malisya By Jun Nardo Bandera

PINAGDIDISKUSYUNAN ng ilang AlDub Nation members kung sa bahay ni Sef Cadayona nga naganap ‘yung videoke night na pinuntahan nina Maine Mendoza, Sheena Halili at Juancho Trivino. Lumabas ‘yung comparison ng bahay sa isang interview kay Sef para sa isang TV show na ginawa sa bahay na ‘yon na lumabas sa pep.com. Pinagtanggol ng isang fan na bilang magkakasama sa GMA Artist Center sina Sef, Sheena at Juancho, natural lang na magkaroon sila ng bonding. Eh, friends din ni Meng sina Sheena at Juancho na kasama niya sa Destined To Be Yours, kaya huwag daw bigyan ng malisya ang pagsasama-sama nila. Feeling naman ng iba, demolition job ang paglabas ng article na ‘yon kay Meng lalo na’t magtatapos na ang DTBY. Sapantaha pa nila, gusto ng GMA na ipareha si Alden sa ibang Kapuso stars. Hindi naman masisisi ang AlDub Nation kung very protective sila kina Alden at Maine. Since day one na nabuo ang AlDub loveteam eh, buhos talaga ang suporta nila. Basta sa finale tonight ng DTBY, pairalin nila ang pagiging beast mode para manguna ito sa top trending sa Twitter at gawing phenomenal din ang rating sa ending, huh!

