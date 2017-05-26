Marian di pa pwedeng buntisin ni Dingdong By Jun Nardo Bandera

PANGARAP ni GMA Primetime Queen Marian Rivera ang magkaroon ng maraming anak, pero sa ngayon daw ay hindi ito ang priority nila ni Dingdong Dantes. Mas gusto nilang pagtuunan muna ng atensyon si Zia. Sa presscon kamakailan ng bago niyang programa sa GMA, ang OFW drama anthology na Tadhana na nagsimula na last Saturday, sinabi ni Yan Yan na hindi naman sila nakapag-honeymoon uli ni Dong sa Europe kaya. “Wala! Trabaho na muna ako. Sabi nga ng GMA, di ba? Halos dalawang taon akong hindi nagtrabaho, so it’s about time na magtrabaho uli ako. Ang tagal ko din naman kasing nagpahinga,” sey ni Yan. Kaya raw hindi muna siya magbubuntis this year, “Hindi, hindi pa! Huwag niyong pangunahan. Magsu-soap opera pa ako. “Hindi ako makakapagtrabaho nang maayos kapag buntis ako, magsu-soap muna ako. Pero siyempre, kailangan kong bigyan ng space ‘yan dahil siyempre pangarap ko talaga ang magkaroon ng maraming anak.” Bukod sa Tadhana, malapit na rin siyang magsimula para sa bago niyang primetime serye sa GMA, ang The Good Teacher.

