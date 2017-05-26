Erik Matti pinagmumura ng fans ni Duterte: Lumayas ka sa Pinas!

PINAGMUMURA at halos isumpa na ng mga tagapagtanggol ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang veteran director na si Erik Matti.

Ito’y matapos ding murahin ni direk Erik ang lahat ng mga bumoto kay Duterte noong May 2016 presidential elections.

Sa kanyang Facebook account, nag-post ang direktor ng, “In case you haven’t read my tweets before, I’ll say it again: ‘Sa lahat ng bumoto, pu***ng ina nyo!’ Isa pa: ‘Pu**ng ina nyo!’

Ang paniwala ng mga netizens, may kinalaman ang “mainit” na mensahe ni direk Erik sa pagdedeklara ni Pangulong Digong ng martial law sa buong Mindanao kaugnay ng nagaganap na kaguluhan sa Marawi City.

Sa isang post na ‘yun ng direktor ay sandamakmak na hate messages ang ibinato sa kanya ng mga tagasuporta ni Duterte. Talagang pinagmumura siya ng mga ito, ang iba nga’y idinamay pa ang kanyang pamilya at profession.

Sabi pa ng isang galit na galit na Duterte supporter, “Put***ng ina mo rin! Pagkatapos tayong murahin ng walang kuwentang direktor na ‘to, pwes, iboykot ang mga susunod niyang pelikula. Wag panoorin ang Darna, Buy Bust at On The Job 2!”

Ang resbak ng isa pa, “Pakyu ka Erik Matti! If you dont like the president leave the country. Hindi namin kailangan ang tulad mo rito sa Pilipinas. Ano bang nagawa mo para sa bansa? Meron ba?”

Nauna rito, nag-post din ni direk Erik ng mensahe sa kanyang Twitter tungkol sa teroristang grupong ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), na sinasabing konektado sa Maute Group na siyang nagsimula ng kaguluhan sa Marawi City. Aniya, “Fear is always a good smokescreen to advance personal interests? Marawi. Isis. What’s the real story?”