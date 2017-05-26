Gil Portes natagpuang patay sa loob ng bahay By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NAGLULUKSA na naman ang entertainment industry sa pagpanaw ng award-winning director na si Gil Portes nitong Miyerkules ng gabi. Siya ay 71 years old. Habang isinusulat namin ang balitang ito, wala pang official statement na inilalabas ang kanyang pamilya tungkol sa kanyang pagkamatay. Ayon sa inisyal na ulat, natagpuang wala nang buhay ang veteran director sa kanyang bahay. Balitang isinugod pa sa East Avenue Medical Center sa Quezon City ang direktor ngunit idineklara na itong dead on arrival. Hinihintay pa raw ang autopsy report tungkol sa tunay na dahilan ng kanyang pagkamatay. Agad namang nakiramay ang mga kapwa-director ni direk Gil sa pamamagitan ng kanilang social media accounts, sa pangunguna na ni Mel Chionglo na umaming na-shock sa biglaang pagkawala ng kanyang kaibigan. Dalawa sa mga huling pelikulang ginawa ng direktor ay ang “Hermano Puli” ni Aljur Abrenica at “Moonlight Over Baler” nina Ellen Adarna at Vin Abrenica. Ilan pa sa mga obra ni direk Gil ay ang “Miss X” (1980), “Never Ever Say Goodbye” (1983), “Merika” (1984), “Bukas… May Pangarap” (1984), “Andrea, Paano Ba Ang Maging Isang Ina?” (1990) at “Mulanay” (1996). Tatlo sa mga nagawa nilang pelikula ang naging official entry ng Pilipinas sa Best Foreign Language Film category ng Academy Awards, ito ay ang “Saranggola” (1999), “Gatas Sa Dibdib Ng Kaaway” (2001) at “Mga Munting Tinig” (2002).

