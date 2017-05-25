Tumbok Karera Tips, May 25, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) Super Spicy; TUMBOK – (10) Shining Courage; LONGSHOT – (8) Charlord

Race 2 : PATOK – (6) Son Also Rises; TUMBOK – (5) Princess Ella / Love Rosie; LONGSHOT – (3) Kid Benjie

Race 3 : PATOK – (3) Kapayapaan; TUMBOK – (6) Run En Down; LONGSHOT – (1) Battle Chacha

Race 4 : PATOK – (5) Best Guys; TUMBOK – (3) Hypervelocity; LONGSHOT – (2) Director’s Dona

Race 5 : PATOK – (4) Quick Hunter; TUMBOK – (3) Stone Rose; LONGSHOT – (1) Divine Degrace

Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Simply Believe; TUMBOK – (4) Double Rock; LONGSHOT – (1) Better Than Ever

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Camorra; TUMBOK – (1) Sharp As Ever; LONGSHOT – (4) Daang Bakal

Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Already Feisty; TUMBOK – (3) Double Strike; LONGSHOT – (1) Shoo In

