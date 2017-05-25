‘No ID, no entry’ ipinatutupad ngayon sa Cotabato City Bandera, Inquirer

NAGPATUPAD ng “no ID, no entry” policy, ang lokal na pamahalaan ng Cotobato City matapos isailalim ni Pangulong Duterte ang buong Mindanao sa martial law. Ginawa ang desisyon matapos makipagpulong si Cotobato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi sa lahat ng mga opisyal ng barangay matapos ang isinagawang emergency meeting Miyerkules ng gabi, bunsod na rin nang ginawang paglusob ng Maute group at Abu Sayyaf sa Marawi City. “This is to ensure (at barangay level) that no intruders will be able to penetrate and disturb the residents,” sabi ni Sayadi. Idinagdag ni Sayadi na asahan na ng mga residente at mga naglalakbay na magtutungo sa syudad na ipatutupad ang mahigpit na checkpoint sa lahat ng entry at exist point na pangungunahan ng Army-led Joint Task Force Kutawato (JTFK) Naka-heightened alert din sa mga coastal areas at mga komunidad na nakatira malapit sa tabing ilog. Ayon pa kay Sayadi na kailangang magrehistro at magpakita nang identification card ang lahat ng mga motorista na dadaan sa checkpoint matapos ang ulat na kasama ang mga preso sa Marawi City jail sa mga ni-rescue ng Maute Group. “In the exercise to ensure public safety, we deem it necessary that everyone going in and out of the city is well accounted for,” dagdag ni Sayadi. Pinayuhan din ng mayor ang lahat ng residente na magdala lagi ng identification cards kapag aalis ng bahay. “Children must always be accompanied by parents and those without IDs must not go around without companions. The nightly curfew for minors is also still in effect,” ayon pa kay Sayadi.

