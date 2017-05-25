Martial law ‘memo’ inilabas na sa mga sundalo sa Mindanao

NAGLABAS na ang Department of National Defense (DND) ng guidance para sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at sa mga attached agencies nito hinggil sa tamang pagiimplementa ng martial law sa Mindanao.
Idiniin ng kagawaran na hindi suspendido ang Konstitusyon habang nasa ilalim ng martial law ang Mindanao, bunsod nang matinding kaguluhan sa Marawi City.
Ito ay base sa Memorandum na inilabas ng DND na may petsang May 24, na pimrado ng DND officer in charge at undersecretary for civil, veterans and retiree affairs Eduardo del Rosario.
Dapat din anyang manatili ang rule of law at human rights sa buong Mindanao.
“Any arrest, search and seizure executed or implemented in the area or place where martial law is effective, including the filing of charges, should comply with the Revised Rules of Court and applicable jurisprudence,” dagdag pa ng memorandum.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94