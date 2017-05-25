Martial law ‘memo’ inilabas na sa mga sundalo sa Mindanao

NAGLABAS na ang Department of National Defense (DND) ng guidance para sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at sa mga attached agencies nito hinggil sa tamang pagiimplementa ng martial law sa Mindanao.

Idiniin ng kagawaran na hindi suspendido ang Konstitusyon habang nasa ilalim ng martial law ang Mindanao, bunsod nang matinding kaguluhan sa Marawi City.

Ito ay base sa Memorandum na inilabas ng DND na may petsang May 24, na pimrado ng DND officer in charge at undersecretary for civil, veterans and retiree affairs Eduardo del Rosario.

Dapat din anyang manatili ang rule of law at human rights sa buong Mindanao.

“Any arrest, search and seizure executed or implemented in the area or place where martial law is effective, including the filing of charges, should comply with the Revised Rules of Court and applicable jurisprudence,” dagdag pa ng memorandum.