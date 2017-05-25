Klase sa Mindanao tuloy ang pagbubukas sa Hunyo 5 By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

TULOY ang pagsisimula ng klase sa Mindanao sa Hunyo 5 sa kabila ng mga kaguluhan doon. Ayon sa inilabas na pahayag ng Department of Education, hindi gagamiting evacuation center ang mga paaralan sa pampublikong elementarya at high school. “In Marawi City, the provincial capitol and the Mindanao State University will serve such purpose,” saad ng DepEd. Dagdag pa nito: “Finally, the Department reminds all sectors concerned to ensure the neutrality of schools and temporary learning spaces as zones of peace. Similarly, students, teachers, and personnel must be spared from any form of violence, intimidation, or threat.” Sa Hunyo 5 ay sabay-sabay na magbubukas ang klase sa mga pampublikong paaralan sa bansa. Ang mga pribadong paaralan naman ay maaaring magbukas ng huli.

