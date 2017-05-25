Kalat na: Janus del Prado binantaan si Nash Aguas By Alex Brosas Bandera

WAS Janus del Prado alluding to Nash Aguas in his recent tweet? “Hoy N.A. Subukan mo ko titigan ulit ng masama na parang kakasa ka pag nakasalubong kita ulit kundi ko sipsipin yang mata mo at toothbrushin kita ng siko ko. Bagito ka pa lang kung tutuusin sa industria,” Janus tweeted. “Wag ka mayabang. Respeto naman sa mga nauna sayo. Goodnight,” dagdag pa niya. Ang daming nag-comment na si Nash Aguas ang pinatatamaan ni Janus kasi siya lang ang may N.A. na initials sa showbiz.

Teka, ano ba ang pinag-aawayan nila? Natapunan ba si Janus ng masamang tingin ni Nash? In fairness to Nash, mabait na bata naman ‘yan. Wala ‘yang nakaaway sa showbiz simula noong magsimula siya. ‘Yan ang pagkakaalam namin, ha. Hindi kami sure kung ano talaga ang reason kung bakit nagalit si Janus kay Nash.

