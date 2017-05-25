Gretchen napikon matapos laitin ng basher ang bulaklaking damit

PINATULAN ni Gretchen Barretto ang isang netizen na naglait sa kanyang outfit.
“If you know your BRANDS WELL, you will know what this collection is. Lol if you check your brands again, you will know that your advice is…”
That was La Greta’s pananaray sa isang netizen who said, “Too embellished and old looking. Sorry! Check Marni, Dolce e Gabanna, Roksanda, llincic and Erdem out.”
The netizen was reacting to a floral dress which La Greta posted on her Instagram.
“The commenter didnt realize that the dress is a D&G,” said one fan of La Greta.
Eh, ano naman kung D&G? Bakit, wala bang pangit na design ang D&G?
Itong mga ass-lickers ng international designers na ito ang feeling nila ay kay gagaling na ng mga taste nila when it comes to fashion, not realizing that some people became fashion plates by choice because they just have money!!!
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94