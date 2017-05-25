Gretchen napikon matapos laitin ng basher ang bulaklaking damit

PINATULAN ni Gretchen Barretto ang isang netizen na naglait sa kanyang outfit.

“If you know your BRANDS WELL, you will know what this collection is. Lol if you check your brands again, you will know that your advice is…”

That was La Greta’s pananaray sa isang netizen who said, “Too embellished and old looking. Sorry! Check Marni, Dolce e Gabanna, Roksanda, llincic and Erdem out.”

The netizen was reacting to a floral dress which La Greta posted on her Instagram.

“The commenter didnt realize that the dress is a D&G,” said one fan of La Greta.

Eh, ano naman kung D&G? Bakit, wala bang pangit na design ang D&G?

Itong mga ass-lickers ng international designers na ito ang feeling nila ay kay gagaling na ng mga taste nila when it comes to fashion, not realizing that some people became fashion plates by choice because they just have money!!!