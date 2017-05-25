Kilalang aktres ninakawan habang nagbabakasyon

HULA hoop: Some people can really be so heartless. Ito’y kung paniniwalaan ang bersiyon ng mga kaanak ng isang aktres na dinapuan ng double whammy sa kanyang buhay not too long ago.

Para makapagdibersiyon naman, she had to drop everything to give way to a foreign trip with friends na meron ding sinasabi sa buhay. But as cruel fate had it, sa ‘di inaasahang pagkakataon ay “nadisgrasya” ang (we won’t go into specifics) aktres who had to immediately fly back here.

Ang twin tragedy was that she lost a particular valuable.

May suspek na ang kanyang pamilya as to who could have stolen and run away with it.

To this day ay palaisipan pa rin sa pamilya ng aktres kung paanong naatim na gawin ‘yon sa kanilang kaanak ng kasama nitong bumiyahe, that is, if the co-tourist is indeed the culprit.