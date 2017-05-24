Pari, 13 iba pa hinostage sa Marawi Inquirer

PATULOY ang ginagawang pagtugis ng militar sa mga teroristang grupo na dumukot sa isang pari at 13 iba pa, matapos atakihin ang Marawi City ng pinagsanib na pwersa ng Maute group at Abu Sayyaf na may kaugnayan naman sa ISIS. Bukod sa pagdukot, sinilaban ng mga terorista ang ilang gusali sa lungsod, tinambangan ang ilang mga sundalo, at maglagay ng mga bandila ng ISIS sa mga lugar na kanilang nakubkob, dahilan para ideklara ni Pangulong Duterte ang martial law sa buong Mindanao. Ayon kay Archbishop Socrates Villegas, pangulo ng Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, sinalakay ng ga militante ang cathedral sa Marawi at dinukot ang pari rito, tatlong church workers at 10 nagsisimba. Kinilala ang dinukot na pari na si Father Chito, na ayon kay Viillegas ay hindi naman combatant. “He was not a combatant. He was not bearing arms. He was a threat to none,” pahayag ni Villegas “His capture and that of his companions violates every norm of civilized conflict.”

