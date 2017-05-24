Nur Misuari kinasuhan, walang piyansang inirekomenda By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sinampahan ng anim na kasong kriminal ng Ombudsman si dating Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Gov. Nur Misuari kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong kontrata na nagkakahalaga ng P115 milyon. Tatlong kaso ng paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act at tatlong kaso ng Malversation ang isinampa sa Sandiganbayan laban kay Misuari. Kasama niya sa kaso ang mga opisyal ng Department of Education-ARMM na sina Leovogilda Cinches, director III, Pangalian Maniri, chief accountant, Site Aisa Usman, supply officer, at Alladin Usi, accountant II at Nader Macagaan, resident auditor ng Commission on Audit at Cristeta Ramirez, representative ng CPR Publishing, at Lolita Sambeli ng White Orchids Printing and Publishing House. Walang inirekomendang piyansa ang Ombudsman para sa pansamantalang kalayaan ng mga akusado sa kasong malversation, at tig-P10,000 naman sa bawat kaso ng graft. Ayon sa Ombudsman, noong Disyembre 21, 2000 ay bumili ang ARMM ng P31 milyong halaga ng Information Technology package sa MBJ Leaning Tools. Binayaran umano ito kahit na hindi pa nade-deliver. Noong Hulyo 24, 2001, bumili naman ng Multi-Media information technology package ang ARMM sa CPR na nagkakahalaga ng P46.2 milyon. Binayaran naman ng P37.9 milyon ang White Orchids para sa mga educational materials na binili ng ARMM noong Setyembre 2001 kahit hindi ito na-deliver. Si Misuari ang dating chairman ng Moro National Liberation Front.

