Pinoy celebs on Marawi siege: Praying for peace and unity! God bless us!

HUMILING ng taimtim na dasal at pagkakaisa ang mga local celebrity matapos ang naganap na sagupaan sa pagitan ng mga sundalo at teroristang grupo na Maute sa Marawi City.

Dahil dito, nagdeklara ng Martial Law si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa buong Mindanao (60 days).

Narito ang ilang mensahe ng mga artistang nagpahayag ng kalungkutan sa kaguluhang nagaganap sa Marawi.

Tweet ni Anne Curtis, “Praying for Peace in Marawi…please be safe ating mga kababayan!”

“Also, let’s pray for our brothers and sisters in Marawi,” sabi naman ni Julie Anne San Jose.

Post naman ni Bianca Gonzales, “Praying for you as you face another day, Marawi. Stay safe, Mindanao!”

“Praying. What is happening to the world!” tweet naman ni Gabbi Garcia.

Mensahe naman ni BB Gandanghari, “The terrorist has now entered the territory of Basilan! Help each and everyone. Keep praying!”

Sabi naman ni Jake Ejercito, “How some people are politicising the events in #Marawi right now is beyond distasteful. Ditch your yellows/reds. Stand united against hate.”

“Praying for you as you face another day, Marawi. Stay safe, Mindanao! Terrorism knows no boundaries and recognizes no moral code. It seeks to divide us, in that it must fail. These are monsters, not any race,” sabi ni Bianca Gonzalez.

Tweet ni Matteo Guidicelli, “Also let’s all pray for Marawi city. God bless us. Peace to the world.

Nag-post naman ng video ang anak ni Piolo Pascual na si Iñigo Pascual sa Twitter kung saan sinabi nitong grabe siyang naapektuhan na kaguluhan sa Marawi, “I can’t keep this out of my mind. Instead of allowing this to divide us let us stand as one.”

“I’m making this video to encourage everyone to actually pray for Marawi. I know it’s easy to send a tweet but a simple prayer could help a lot. It’s the strongest thing we could do right now.

“Personally, I feel guilty to even rejoice over anything knowing that those people over there are suffering, so let’s pray for our countrymen, let’s pray for Marawi.

“Let’s pray for our President, of course, let’s not put the blame on him. Instead, let’s pray for the people that are trying to help our country right now.

“Stay positive and stay smiling. As much as possible claim that everything will be over soon.”