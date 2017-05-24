P184 wage hike sa NCR hiniling

Naghain ng petisyon ang Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines at hiniling na itaas ng P184 ang minimum wage sa Metro Manila.

Ayon kay Alan Tanjusay, spokesman ng ALU, bumaba na ang tunay na halaga ng sahod ng mga mangagawa dahil sa pagtaas ng presyo ng bilihin kaya dapat na itong itaas.

“We filed a petition for wage increase today to help restore the dignity of workers who are getting poorer every day despite helping our economy grow consistently high. We felt they toiled so much to build our country’s wealth yet only the oligarchs and the few elites are benefitting from such growth and not the workers and their families,” ani Tanjusay.

Sa tatlong pahinang petisyon na inihain sa wage board ng National Capital Region sinabi ng ALU na batas sa datos ng National Wages and Productivity Commission, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Philippine Statistics Authority, at National Statistics Office ang purchasing power ng P491 minimum wage sa Metro Manila ay P357.09 lamang.

“We are actually just asking the wage board to restore the purchasing power of the workers’ wages and to compensate their contribution to the improvement of the economy,” dagdag pa ni Tanjusay.

Nauna ng hiniling ng ALU kay Pangulong Duterte na magbigay ng P500 cash subsidy sa mga minimum-aged earners sa buong bansa upang matulungan ang humihinang purchasing power ng kanilang suweldo.