Mga Pinoy nasisiyahan sa Duterte gov’t-SWS By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Nasisiyahan ang maraming Filipino sa mga ginagawa ng Duterte administration sa bansa, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station. Nakakuha ng net satisfaction rating na 66 ang Duterte government (75 porsyentong satisfied at 9 porsyentong dissatisfied at 16 undecided) ayon sa survey na isinagawa mula Marso 25-28. Mas mataas ito sa 61 porsyento na nakuha ng Duterte administration sa survey noong Disyembre at kapantay ng nakuha nito sa survey noong Setyembre. Ang 66 porsyentong net rating ay ‘very good’ batay sa klasipikasyon ng SWS. Nakakuha naman ng ‘very good’ ang net rating ng gobyerno sa pagtulong nito sa mga mahihirap na naitala sa 63 porsyento, mas mababa ng anim na porsyento sa mas naunang survey. Good naman ang rating nito sa paglinang ng science and technology (49 porsyentong net rating), paglaban sa terorismo (47 porsyento), paglaban sa teritoryo ng bansa (46 porsyento), paglikha ng trabaho (43), paglaban sa krimen (41), paglaban sa korupsyon (39), pagresolba sa kaso ng extrajudicial killings (37), pakikipagkasundo sa mga komunista (32), pakikipag-ugnayan sa ibang bansa (46), at pakikipagkasundo sa mga rebeldeng Muslim (33). Moderate naman ang nakuha ng gobyerno sa pagtiyak na walang pamilyang magugutom (22 porsyento), pagpapanatili na mababa ang presyo ng bilihin (13), paghahanap sa tagong yaman ng mga Marcos at kanilang cronies (22), at pagresolba sa problema sa trapiko (21).

