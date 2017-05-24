Palasyo itinangging holiday sa Biyernes

ITINANGGI ng Palasyo na nagpalabas ito ng proklamasyon na nagdedeklarang holiday sa Biyernes.
Ito’y matapos kumalat sa social media na ipinalabas umano ng Malacanang ang Proclamation 197, na nagdedeklara ng Mayo 26 bilang special nong working holiday.
Sinabi ng Office of the Executive Secretary na pinalitan lamang ang Proclamation 197 na inilabas na nagdedeklarang special non-working holiday sa Metro Manila noong Abril 28 para sa pagdaraos ng Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) Summit at ginawa itong “observance of the 1st Tarawih of Ramadan(Sighting of Ramadan Moon).”
“We therefore ask netizens to refrain from posting such information,” sabi ng Malacanang.
