DU30 sinabing martial law sa Mindanao posibleng tumagal ng 1 taon

SINABI ni Pangulong Duterte na posibleng tumagal hanggang isang taon ang implementasyon ng Martial Law sa Mindanao matapos naman niya itong ideklara noong Martes ng gabi dahil sa paglusob ng Maute group, na naunang nagpahayag ng katapatan sa ISIS, sa Marawi City.

Nagdesisyon si Duterte na umuwi na lamang ng Pilipinas, bagamat kahapon pa lamang nakatakda ang kanyang mga opisyal na aktibidad sa Russia dahil sa nangyaring terorismo sa Marami City.

“I want to tell everybody that I declared Martial Law in Mindanao. How long?, if it would take a year, to do it, will do it, but if it is over a month, i’ll be happy,” sabi ni Duterte.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na bagamat malungkot siya sa pangyayari, masaya na rin siya at nakausap pa rin si Russian President Vladimir Putin bago umuwi ng Pilipinas.

“I’m sad but what makes me happy that I was able to meet President Putin, in the last minute, it’s not last minute but it lasted for one hour, my meeting with President Putin and i was able to communicate all the things I wanted to tell him…positive naman,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na walang dapat ikatakot ang mga mamamayan.

“Don’t be too scared. I’m cutting my visit to be with our countrymen,” sabi pa ni Duterte.