Kailan makapagta-trabaho?

Sulat mula kay Maryeta ng Bulak, Gapan, Nueva Ecija

Dear Sir Greenfield, Graduate po ako ng kursong Food Technology at naghahanap ng matinong trabaho. Dalawang beses na akong nakapagtrabaho, ang kaso puro contractual lang kaya pagkatapos ng kontrata ay istambay na naman ako. Ang napapasukan kong trabaho ay hindi related sa course ko. Gustong-gusto ko nang magkaroon ng trabaho na regular para makatulong sa aking mga magulang lalo na ngayong may sakit pa ang aking nanay. Sir Greenfield, sa palagay n’yo, kailan kaya ako magkakaroon ng regular na trabahong related talaga sa natapos kong kurso? May 28, 1989 ang birthday ko.

Umaasa,

Maryeta Nueva Ecija

Solusyon/Analysis:

Palmistry:

Napansin mo bang may malinaw at malawak na Travel Line (Illustration 1-1 arrow 1.) sa iyong palad? Ibig sabihin, higit kang susuwertehin kung susubok kang mangibang-bansa kesa sa ating bayan ka magtrabaho.

Cartomancy:

Queen of Clubs, Ace of Diamonds at Seven of Diamonds ang lumabas (Illustration 1.). Ang mga baraha ang nagsasabing kung mag-aaplay ka na ngayong buwang ito ng Mayo sa abroad, sa taon ding ito ng 2017, sa buwan ng Nobyembre o kaya’y Disyembre, pinakamatagal na sa Enero 2018, may isang mabunga at mabiyayang pangingibang bansang itatala sa iyong kapalaran.

Itutuloy

