P2M patong sa ulo alok ni DU30 vs 7 "ninja cops"

NAG-ALOK na si Pangulong Duterte ng P2 milyon pabuya para sa sinumang makakapagbigay ng impormasyon para mahuli ang tinaguriang pitong “ninja cops,” patay man o buhay.

“Whoever could give information that would lead to the arrest of these personnel dead or alive, the President will give P2 million,” sabi ni Senior Supt. Chiquito Malayo sa isang press conference sa Camp Crame kahapon.

Nauna nang dinala ng Philippine National Police (PNP) Counter-intelligence Task Force (CITF), na pinamumunuan ni Mayo ang mga naarestong mga pulis sa Department of Justice (DOJ) para sumailalim sa inquest proceedings para sa kasong kidnapping, robbery at extortion.

Noong Lunes, naaresto ng mga miyembro ng CITF at Malabon City Police Station ang mga pulis sa isang entrapment operation matapos makatanggap ng reklamo na dinukot ang isang Norma, na sinasabing girlfriend ng isang preso sa New Bilibid Prison (NBP), at hinihingan ng P8 milyong ransom.

Kabilang sa mga naarestong Malabon police sa loob ng Northern Police District headquarters ay sina SPO2 Ricky Pelicano, PO2 Wilson Sanchez, PO1 Joselito Ereneo at PO1 Frances Camuaz.

Nananatili namang pinaghahanap ang pitong iba pang pulis, kasama na ang mga miyembro ng Civil Security Group (CSG) at Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Kabilang sa mga pinaghahanap na mga miyembro ng Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) ng Malabon City Police Station ay sina:

PO3 Luis Tayo Hizon Jr.

PO3 Michael Angelo Diaz Solomon

PO2 Michael Papa Huerto

PO1 Jovito Cabutotan Roque

PO1 Ricky Alix Lamsen

Samantala, nagtatago rin sina SPO2 Gerry de la Torre, isang miyembro ng CIDG, at PO3 Bernandino C. Pacoma, isang miyembro ng CSG.

