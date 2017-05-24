Rebisco-PSL Manila team dumating na sa Kazakhstan Bandera

DUMATING kahapon sa Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan ang pagod sa biyaheng Rebisco-PSL Manila squad mula sa 35 na oras na paglalakbay.

Gayunman, nagpakita pa rin ng kasiglahan at kahandaan ang koponan sa sasabak sa Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championships umpisa bukas Thursday.

Sa kanilang paglapag ay sinabi ni team captain Rachel Anne Daquis na ang battle cry ng koponan ay “big fighting heart” dahil nahaharap sila matinding laban kontra pitong iba pang koponan sa torneyo.

Ang 14-player team, na binubuo ng ilang miyembro ng Philippine volleyball team na nakatakdang lumaban sa Southeast Asian Games, ay sasagupa sa mga club team ng Japan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Iran, Chinese Taipei at host Kazakhstan.

Tumangging magbigay ng prediksyon ang national head coach na si Francis Vicente pero nangako siyang bibigyan niya ng matinding laban ang Southeast Asian rivals ng bansa na Vietnam at Thailand. “But we will be a going all out here because we want to gauge the team,” sabi ni Vicente. “From here we would know how to go about preparing for the SEA Games.”

Ang best finish ng Pilipinas sa torneyo ay 7th place mula sa 12 kasaling koponan noong isang taon. Kabilang din sa Rebisco spikers sina SEAG team skipper Mika Reyes, Jaja Santiago, Aby Marano, Kim Fajardo, Denden Lazaro, Bia General, Lourdes Clemente, Maika Ortiz, Gen Casugod, Ces Molina, Aiza Pontillas, Rhea Dimaculangan at Jovelyn Gonzaga.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.