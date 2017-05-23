PrayForMarawi hiling ng netizens

HUMINGI ng panalangin ang mga netizen para sa Marawi City matapos sumiklab ang matinding bakbakan sa pagitan ng tropa ng pamahalaan at mga miyembro ng Maute group na may link diumano sa ISIS.

BASAHIN: Tropa ng gobyerno nakasagupa ang Maute group sa Marawi

Nag- express din ng pag-aalala ang mga netizens dahil matapos ang mga naganap na pagsabog sa concert ni Ariana Grande sa UK ay dito naman sa bansa ang sumunod na nangyari.

Explosions in Manchester and now Terrorism in Marawi? Lets pray for the everyone's safety. #PrayForManchester #PrayForMarawi pic.twitter.com/PfxxLLdOKj

Nakibalita ang mga lahat sa pamamagitan ng #PrayForMarawi

Isang netizen naman ang nagsabi na huwag daw sisihin ang mga Muslim.

Please stop blaming Muslims. The moment they picked up a gun and killed, they stopped being a follower of Islam. #PrayForMarawi

