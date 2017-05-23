PrayForMarawi hiling ng netizens

HUMINGI ng panalangin ang mga netizen para sa Marawi City matapos sumiklab ang matinding bakbakan sa pagitan ng tropa ng pamahalaan at mga miyembro ng Maute group na may link diumano sa ISIS.
https://twitter.com/beastialitae/status/866973458533556224
BASAHIN: Tropa ng gobyerno nakasagupa ang Maute group sa Marawi
Nag- express din ng pag-aalala ang mga netizens dahil matapos ang mga naganap na pagsabog sa concert ni Ariana Grande sa UK ay dito naman sa bansa ang sumunod na nangyari.
Explosions in Manchester and now Terrorism in Marawi? Lets pray for the everyone's safety.#PrayForManchester #PrayForMarawi pic.twitter.com/PfxxLLdOKj
— 🌬 ji BTS WON (@SLAYBTS_) May 23, 2017
Nakibalita ang mga lahat sa pamamagitan ng #PrayForMarawi
Isang netizen naman ang nagsabi na huwag daw sisihin ang mga Muslim.
Please stop blaming Muslims. The moment they picked up a gun and killed, they stopped being a follower of Islam. #PrayForMarawi
— not via (@itsmeviaa) May 23, 2017
Islam promotes peace & love, not radicalism. The ppl who r responsible 4 this aren't muslims evn if thy claim 2b. #Manchester #PrayForMarawi
— Shah Sahb (@IamTheFixer555) May 23, 2017
Bumuhos naman ng prayers para sa mga taga Marawi mula sa local and international community.
https://twitter.com/Cristyne171/status/866979763725803523
To Everyone from Philippines please stay safe and I'm sending all my loves to you and my thoughts are with you #PrayForMarawi
— marzia (@NextToYouFool) May 23, 2017
The only horrible thing is Seeing these innocent people killed for no reason! 😔
Praying for y'all ! 💔❤️#PrayForMarawi #Manchester
— هيلانة (@yaqoutgazi1D) May 23, 2017
I honestly just wanna burst into tears. Please stay safe #PrayForMarawi
— Natasha Kissaun (@NatashaKissaun) May 23, 2017
#PrayForMarawi #PrayForManchester don't let the evil in the world overpower what good it has left. Stay strong everyone.
— Hobi 🐝 (@kuyahoseok_twt) May 23, 2017
