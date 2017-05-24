Bangs ni Iza pinagtripan ng mga basher; epektib na kontrabida

“OF course we know each other. I’m her boyfriend.”

That was Michael’s (Troy Montero) dialogue na naka-upset nang husto kay Lucas (JK Labajo) sa A Love To Last.

Nawindang ang lahat sa revelation ni Michael. Hindi nila alam na ito pala ang itinatagong boyfriend ni Grace (Iza Calzado). Nasira tuloy ang mood ni Lucas at madidisgrasya pa yata.

“Saklap ang inabot mo girl, mismo sa anak mo umamin c michael, hay ang karma nga nman nasa paligid lang dmo alam kung kailan bubulaga sa harapan mo.

“Ikaw mismo at ang nakakalokang BANGS mo Grace ang gumawa ng ikababagsak mo, ibala kya kita sa kanyon ngyon para mawala kna ikaw pahirap sa kanilang lhat d kna sana bumalik,” wailed one fan of the show.