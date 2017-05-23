Tropa ng gobyerno nakasagupa ang Maute group sa Marawi By John Roson Bandera

NAKASAGUPA ng mga tropa ng gobyerno ang mga miyembro ng lokal na grupo na nauna nang nanumpa ng katapatan sa ISIS sa Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, kaninang hapon, ayon sa otoridad. Nagsimula ang sagupaan sa pagitan ng mga sundalo at mga miyembro ng Maute group sa Brgy. Basak ganap na alas-3 ng hapon, ayon kay Senior Insp. Marcille Manzano, Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police spokesperson. Sinabi ni Lt. Col. Jo-Ar Herrera, Army 1st Infantry Division spokesman, na inilunsad ang operasyon matapos makatanggap ng impormasyon na tinatayang 15 armadong lalaki ang naispatan sa lugar. Pinaniniwalaang mga miyembro ng “core group” ng mga Maute at may impormasyon din na kasama nila ang lider ng Abu Sayyaf na si Isnilon Hapilon, sabi ni Herrera sa isang hiwalay na panayam.

Idinagdag ni Manzano na inaalam na ng regional police ang impormasyon na nagtaas ng itim na bandera ang ilang miyembro ng Maute sa Amai Pakpak Medical Center at inatake ang police station ng lungsod.

Binuo na ni ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman at ng mga opisyal mula sa regional disaster ang isang “operations center” sa Marawi para tumulong na sa sitwasyon, ARMM Humanitarian Emergency Action and Response Team (ARMM-HEART) information officer Myrna Jo Henry

–

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.