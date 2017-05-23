Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj nakiramay sa mga nabiktima ng pagsabog sa ‘Ariana concert’

KATAKOT naman ‘yung nangyaring pagsabog sa concert ni Ariana Grande sa Manchester Arena, England. Ayon sa report kahapon, umabot sa 19 katao ang nasawi habang mahigit 50 ang nasugatan.

Ito ang tweet ni Ariana after ng pagsabog, “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. I don’t have words!”

Bumuhos ng pakikiramay ang ilang international singers gaya nina Nicki Minaj, Katy Pery, Bruno Mars, Cher, Chris Evans, Nathan Sykes at marami pang iba.

“No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don’t wanna believe that the world we live could be so cruel,” tweet ni Bruno.

“Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande’s show,” sey naman ni Katy.

Maging ang ilang local celebrities ay nalungkot sa pangyayari. As of this writing, safe naman daw nailabas ng venue si Ariana.

Sa pagkakalam namin, magkakaroon din ng concert sa bansa si Ariana. Tripleng ingat ang dapat pairalin sa concert niya sa Pilipinas para hindi na maulit pa ang bombing incident sa Manchester Arena, England.