Bato ni Darna naipasa na nga ba kay Liza Soberano? By Izel Abanilla Bandera Ogie Diaz: Hintayin na lang natin ang sasabihin ng Star Magic

MAINGAY na naman sa social media nang lumabas sa isang entertainment column na kumpirmado na raw na si Liza Soberano na ang gaganap bilang Darna sa darating na movie remake nito to be directed by Erik Matti. Pero ayon sa manager nitong si Ogie Diaz, wala pang official confirmation ukol dito. “Hindi kasi kami dapat ang nag-a-announce nyan. If ever Liza will be chosen, yayakapin namin siya ng buong-buo but nag-aabang lang din kami.” sey ni Ogie sa panayam. Dagdag nito, hihintayin na lang nila ang sasabihin ng Star Magic. Wala namang nakuhang kumpirmasyon o denial mula sa co-manager ni Liza sa Star Magic na si Monch Navales. “No information from management yet. I wouldn’t know who’s playing Darna.” saad nya sa isang text message. Isa si Liza sa mga pangalang lumutang na pwedeng maging Darna matapos kumpirmahin ni Angel Locsin na hindi na niya kayang gamapanan ang papel dahil sa problema sa kalusugan. Ilan pa sa mga sinasabing pwedeng maging Darna ay sina Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, Pia Wurtzbach at Yassi Pressman.

