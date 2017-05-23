Pagsama sa rosaryo sa mga car ‘distractions’ kinuwestiyon

IGINIIT ng isang eksperto sa batas na walang kapangyarihan ang Land Transportation Regulatory Board (LTFRB) na ipagbawal ang pagsasabit ng mga rosaryo at iba pang imahe sa ilalim ng rearview mirror ng mga sasakyan.

Sinabi ni Atty. Romulo Macalintal na hindi rin binanggit sa ilalim ng Republic Act 10913 o Anti-Distracted Driving Act ang mga rosaryo at kahalintulad na mga religious items na naka-dsplay sa mga kotse.

“What is specifically declared unlawful under RA 10913 is the use by any driver of a moving vehicle of any ‘electronic mobile devices’ such as ‘electronic entertainment and computing device’ and other ‘mobile communications devices’ which, in simple words, mean mobile phones and electronic gadgets which may distract the driver or operator of the vehicle,” sabi ni Macalintal.

Nauna nang ipinagbawal ng LTFRB ang pagsasabit ng mga rosaryo sa mga sasakyan.

“Nothing more was mentioned in the law that would refer to any other non-electronic gadgets or equipment. There is no iota of reference to any rosaries prohibited by RA 10913 that would distract the driver of the vehicle,” ayon pa kay Macalintal.