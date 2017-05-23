Singil sa kuryente tataas

Bukod sa pagtaas ng liquified petroleum gas at renta, tataas din umano ang presyo ng kuryente sa pagpasa ng tax reform package ng Duterte administration. Ayon kay Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate hindi one time kundi magiging permanente ang maidaragdag sa presyo ng kuryente. Sa pagtataya ni Zarate aabot sa P1.50 kada kiloWatt hour ang itataas sa presyo ng kuryente sa panukalang dagdag na excise tax sa diesel at bunker fuel oil na ginagamit ng mga planta ng kuryente. “Based on initial computations on simulations of industry insiders and research of Bayan Muna, conservatively the proposed higher excise tax on diesel and bunker fuel oil used in power generation will increase the cost of generation by around P1.50/kWh if the fuel consumption rate is 0.25L/kWh,” ani Zarate. Mas magiging mahal din umano ang kuryente sa Mindanao dahil mas maraming planta na nagsusuplay ng kuryente roon ang gumagamit ng produktong petrolyo. Maaapektuhan din umano ang 11 electric cooperative sa Mindanao na lumilikha ng kabuuang 241 MegaWatt mula sa mga modular generator sets na ginagamitan ng diesel o bunker fuel. Ang mga liblib na lugar na gumagamit ng generator ay tatamaan din sa pagtataas ng buwis sa petrolyo. “We will continue to oppose the passage of the tax reform package because this measure would hit majority of Filipinos and it leaves the poor and the middle class at a disadvantage,” ani Zarate.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.