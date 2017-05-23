Examiner ng LRA guilty sa pangongotong By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Guilty ang hatol ng Quezon City Regional Trial Court sa tauhan ng Land Registration Authority na humingi umano ng pera kapalit ng mabilis na paggawa ng titulo sa isang lupa sa La Union. Hinatulang makulong ng anim hanggang walong taon sa kasong graft at dalawa hanggang tatlong taon sa kasong bribery si LRA Examiner I Giovanni Purugganan. Pinagmumulta rin siya ng P100,000 at inaalisan ng karapatan an tumakbo sa pampublikong tanggapan. Ayon sa datos ng korte, noong Hulyo 2011 ay humingi ng P300,000 si Purungganan kay Albert Avecilla kaugnay ng nilalakad nitong titulo. Ilang beses umanong nagpadala ng text message si Purungganan at sinabi nito na maaaring bayaran ng installment ang halaga. Humingi si Avecilla ng tulong sa National Bureau of Investigation. Nahuli si Purungganan sa isang entrapment operation sa isang fast food malapit sa Central Office ng LRA. Hinuli siya matapos tanggapin ang marked money na nagkakahalaga ng P50,000. Itinanggi ni Purunggan ang alegasyon at iginiit na hindi niya alam na bribe money ang laman ng envelope na iniabot sa kanya. “The accused miserably failed to adduce a credible story of non-culpability, and thus, his defense poses nil evidentiary value. Juxtaposed with the testimony of the prosecution witnesses, which was given in a clear, positive and convincing manner, has remained consistent on cross-examination, and thus worthy of full credence, the testimony of the accused loses probative worth and engenders nil doubt thereby,” saad ng desisyon ni Presiding Judge Rossana Fe Romero-Maglaya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.