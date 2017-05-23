Duterte nagtalaga ng caretaker commitee habang nasa Russia Bandera

BUMUO si Pangulong Duterte ng caretaker committee habang nasa official visit sa Russia at United Arab Emirates (UAE) hanggang May 29, 2017. “To ensure continuity of government service, it is necessary to constitute a caretaker committee which will take of the day-to-day operations in the Office the President and oversee the general administration of the Executive Department,” sabi Duterte.

Kabilang sa sa mga miyembro ng caretaker committee ay sina Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Philippine National Police Director General Ramon Colet Apolinario and Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra, na siyang acting Executive Secretary. Dumating si Duterte sa Russia kahapon kung saan magkakaroon muna siya ng pribadong oras bago sumabak sa mga opisyal na mga aktibidad.

Ngayong araw, nakatakda siyang makipagkita kay Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev para sa isang bilatral meeting.

Nakatakda rin siyang gawaran ng Doctorate Degree sa Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University.

Bukas, nakatakda naman ang kanilang pagpupulong ni Russian President Vladimir Putin.

