Kasambahay, BF na nagtakas ng sanggol sa Caloocan dakma sa Isabela

NAARESTO ang 43-anyos na kasambahay at kanyang boyfriend, na tumangay noong isang linggo sa pitong-buwang sanggol mula sa Caloocan City sa Barangay Gappal, Cauayan City, Isabela kahapon, ayon sa pulisya. Ligtas naman ang sanggol na si Princess Kylie Mejia, nang arestuhin sina Josephine Pedrales-Asuncion at Christopher David, isang residente ng Gappal. Noong Biyernes (Mayo 19), nakuhaan si Asuncion ng Caloocan closed circuit television camera na karga si Princess, ang sanggol nina Eugenio at Girlie Mejia, habang sumakay siya at si David ng tricycle papunta sa isang bus station. Sumakay sila ng bus papunta ng Isabela. “I just wanted the baby to be toured around Isabela so I took her away at my boyfriend’s suggestion. I could not ask for her parents’ permission because I do not know the business address of my employer,” sabi ni Asuncion. Nag-alok pa ang pamilya Mejia ng P25,000 pabuya para sa kinaroroonan ni Asuncion, bago tumuloy sa bahay ni Asuncion sa Iguig, Cagayan noong Sabado (May 20). Natunton ang dalawa sa tulong na rin ng mga kamag-anak ni Asuncion. Sinabi ni Girlie na isang buwan pa lamang nagtatrabaho sa kanila si Asuncion, na ipinasok ng isang pinsan. Nakatakdang ibigay ng Cauayan police sina Asuncion at David sa Caloocan police. Click here to Reply , Reply to all , or Forward

