Ariana Grande sa concert blast: I’m so sorry AFP

NEW YORK, United States — Halos hindi maipaliwanag ng US pop star na si Ariana Grande ang nangyaring pagsabog sa kanyang concert sa British City ng Manchester Lunes ng gabi. “Broken”, ang unang pahayag ng singer sakanyang Twitter account na may handle na @ArianaGrande, matapos ang nangyaring terror attack na ikinasawi ng 22 katao, kabilang ang ilang bata. “From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words,” pahayag pa ng singer.

