Bandera Lotto Results, May 22, 2017

2:40 pm | Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017

LOTTO GAME COMBINATIONS DRAW DATE JACKPOT WINNERS
Megalotto 6/45 09-42-06-10-13-27 22/05/2017 45,831,820.00 0
4Digit 3-5-9-2 22/05/2017 33,359.00 31
Suertres Lotto 11AM 9-5-8 22/05/2017 4,500.00 510
Suertres Lotto 4PM 8-9-5 22/05/2017 4,500.00 155
Suertres Lotto 9PM 2-0-2 22/05/2017 4,500.00 1384
EZ2 Lotto 9PM 05-20 22/05/2017 4,000.00 954
EZ2 Lotto 11AM 15-26 22/05/2017 4,000.00 155
EZ2 Lotto 4PM 29-28 22/05/2017 4,000.00 101
Grand Lotto 6/55 17-27-08-44-52-55 22/05/2017 39,032,224.00 0

