Concert ni Ariana Grande pinasabog, 22 patay AP

LONDON — Dalawampu’t dalawa katao, kabilang rito ang ilang mga bata ang nasawi habang mahigit 50 iba pa ang nasugatan nang pasabugin ang concert ng singer-entertainer na si Ariana Grande sa Manchester, United Kingdom. Ayon sa pulisya, isang terror attack ang nangyaring pagsabog. Ligtas naman ang singer na si Ariana. “The singer was not injured, she is okay,” ayon sa isa sa mga representative ng concert tour ng singer . Nag-panic ang mga concert-goer matapos marinig ang malakas na pagsabog na nangyari nang matapos ang huling kanta ng singer. Naganap ang pagsabog sa Manchester Arena, sa itaas lamang ng Victoria train station ng Manchester, ang ikalawang pinakamalaking syudad sa Inglatera. Paniwala ng pulisya, maaaring isang tao lang ang nagsagawa ng pag-atake. May 400 pulis na rin ang idineploy para imbestigahan ang pag-atake.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.