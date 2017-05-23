Quantcast

Movie nina Maymay, Edward kasado na; fans nagwala sa Twitter

By

3:13 pm | Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017

NAGANAP na rin ang matagal nang pinapangarap ng fans nila Maymay Entrata at Edward Barbers: ang magkaroon sila ng movie together.

#MayWard in #LovingInTandem soon! ❤

A post shared by STAR Cinema (@starcinema) on

Recently, naganap ang story conference para sa magiging movie ng dalawa under Star Cinema na may title na “Loving in Tandem”.

Hindi lang sila ang bibida rito kundi pati rin ang fellow PBB graduates na sina Kisses Delavin at Marco Gallo na bumubuo sa KissMarc.

Watch out for #KissMarc in #LovingInTandem ❤ Soon under Star Cinema. ☺

A post shared by STAR Cinema (@starcinema) on

Samantala, isa sa top trending ang #MAYWARDStarCinemaMovie

And as expected of MAYWARD fans todo suporta sila sa kanilang mga idolo with over 75,000 tweets and counting.

Excited na silang mapanood ang kanilang ‘babies’ sa big screen.

May hindi naman napigilan ang iyak sa pagiging proud sa kanilang dalawa.

