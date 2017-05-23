Movie nina Maymay, Edward kasado na; fans nagwala sa Twitter

NAGANAP na rin ang matagal nang pinapangarap ng fans nila Maymay Entrata at Edward Barbers: ang magkaroon sila ng movie together.
Recently, naganap ang story conference para sa magiging movie ng dalawa under Star Cinema na may title na “Loving in Tandem”.
Hindi lang sila ang bibida rito kundi pati rin ang fellow PBB graduates na sina Kisses Delavin at Marco Gallo na bumubuo sa KissMarc.
Samantala, isa sa top trending ang #MAYWARDStarCinemaMovie
Maymay & Edward to topbill one of Star Cinema's upcoming movies this year. @StarCinema#MAYWARDStarCinemaMovie pic.twitter.com/Kd11afqxOm
— Dism 👽 (@maywardism) May 23, 2017
And as expected of MAYWARD fans todo suporta sila sa kanilang mga idolo with over 75,000 tweets and counting.
Excited na silang mapanood ang kanilang ‘babies’ sa big screen.
This is it for upcoming movie ng mga babies natin wow excited much LovingInTandem#MAYWARDStarCinemaMovie pic.twitter.com/OwnwFyYZkZ
— TeamEdwardAbroadOfc (@EBarberAbroad) May 23, 2017
May hindi naman napigilan ang iyak sa pagiging proud sa kanilang dalawa.
Few months after your PBB journey and here you are to topbill your first ever movie.😢❤#MAYWARDStarCinemaMovie pic.twitter.com/iG6Los4vtS
— Marydale&Edward (@mbchavez86) May 23, 2017
