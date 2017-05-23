Christian: Malaking tulong ang music sa acting ko!

MAGANDA ang role ni Christian Bautista sa Pinoy version ng hir Korean series na My Love From The Star. Siya ang magiging ka-triangle sa love story nina Jennylyn at Gil na gaganap bilang sina Matteo at Steffi.

Si Christian ang magbibigay-buhay sa karakter ni Winston, isang rich guy na matagal nang may gusto kay Steffi. Gagawin niya ang lahat para mapaibig ang sikat na celebrity kahit alam niyang kaibigan lang ang turing nito sa kanya.

“Sa story, si Winston is the son of a businessman, para siyang anak ng mga Zobel de Ayala, anak ni Henry Sy. Ganu’n ang peg ni Direk Joyce Bernal. Wala siya sa limelight pero he has power, he has money, he can buy anything.

“Meron siyang eksena doon kung napanood ninyo sa trailer, na pinasara niya ang buong Enchanted Kingdom para sa buong party ni Steffi. Kasi kaya niya.

“At nu’ng sabi ni Steffi na, ‘Dapat walang mga roses ka diyan, ha?’ ‘Wala, wala! Tanggal lahat ‘yan.’ Ganon siya ka-powerful, hindi niya gusto ang fame.

“So, inaral ko at binasa ko ang how the one percent lead. At yun ang inaral ko. Pero money can’t buy for Winston na kahit ino-offer na niya ang lahat ng pera niya para ma-save si Steffi, dahil minsan wala siyang career, hindi pa rin. Kasi si Steffi is looking for real love,” kuwento pa ni Christian.

Inamin ng Kapuso singer-actor na hanggang ngayon ay nasa “learning process” pa rin siya pagdating sa acting.

“Ngayon siguro mas natuto ako. Nakakatulong pa rin ang music sa akin if I need to be emotional. Pero acting for me is still a learning process. And I’m very glad I’m working with Jen,” aniya pa.