Kilalang aktres inabandona ng ama kaya napilitang mamalimos By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAKAKALOKANG malaman na namalimos pala ang aktres na ito noong siya ay bata pa. Pinabayaan ng kanyang ama ang aktres dahil nalulong ito sa bisyo. Ito rin ang dahilan kung bakit may sama siya ng loob sa kanyang ama noong lumalaki siya. Since walang-wala sila noon ay namalimos pala ang aktres noong siya ay bata pa. Talagang nanghihingi siya ng pera at pagkain sa mga tao. Wala rin kasing trabaho ang kanyang ina noong mga panahong inabandona sila ng kanyang ama. Actually, walang bakas na minsan sa kanyang buhay ay namalimos ang aktres na ito. blind itemMaganda pa rin naman kasi siya ngayon at kinilala bilang isa sa magagaling na aktres sa kanyang panahon. Actually, napapanood siya ngayon sa isang drama series bilang magaling na kontrabida.

