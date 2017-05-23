Manilyn exclusive pa rin sa GMA: Kasi talagang may puso ang Kapuso! By Jun Nardo Bandera

HINDI pa rin pinakawalan ng Kapuso Network si Manilyn Reynes. Muli siyang itinali ng network last May 18 para sa isang exclusive contract. “Kasi po ang Kapuso talagang may puso ika nga. Hindi lang sa kung ano pa man ang tinitingnan ng tao, it’s because it’s true. “Kaya nga po, nabigyan ako ng pagkakataon ulit na maging Kapuso, kaya sabi ko, magtatrabaho ako ng buong pagmamahal at buong puso dahil ako ay certified Kapuso,” pahayag ni Manilyn. Ang first show ni Mane nu’ng 10 years old pa lang siya ay sa GMA. Nakilala siya nang mapabilang sa That’s Entertainment and the rest is history. Bahagi ngayon si Manilyn ng family-oriented show na Pepito Manaloto at ng kiligserye na Meant To Be ni Barbie Forteza.

