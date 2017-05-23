Derek ibinandera ang ari-arian sa Palawan

IPINAKITA ni Derek Ramsay sa June issue ng YES magazine ang yaman ng pamilya niya sa San Vicente, Palawan. Ibinahagi niya ang cover at ilang bahagi ng interview niya sa kanyang Instagram account.

Kinunan ang pictorial niya sa kanyang steel-and-glass beach house sa coastal town ng San Vicente. May pag-aari ring dalawang isla ang kanyang pamilya.

Ayon kay Derek, “I’m very content, very at peace, just like this place you know.” Dugtong pa niya, “But just like this place, kapag habagat, may alon – and that’s how life is, di ba?

“It’s not smooth sailing. Basta, ang importante sa akin now is I’m at that point in my life when I got to spend more time with my family,” dagdag ng aktor.

Pagdating sa lovelife, kuntento si Derek sa kanyang model-girlfriend at talagang walang masyadong intriga sa kanilang relasyon kaya siguro mas na-eenjoy ngayon ng aktor ang kanilang pribadong buhay kasama ang kanyang dyowa.

Sa career naman, malaya na siyang nakakapili ng project na gagawin sa TV at sa movie. Pero hindi pa rin nawawala ang pagmamahal niya sa sports.