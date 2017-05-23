Derek ibinandera ang ari-arian sa Palawan

IPINAKITA ni Derek Ramsay sa June issue ng YES magazine ang yaman ng pamilya niya sa San Vicente, Palawan. Ibinahagi niya ang cover at ilang bahagi ng interview niya sa kanyang Instagram account.
Kinunan ang pictorial niya sa kanyang steel-and-glass beach house sa coastal town ng San Vicente. May pag-aari ring dalawang isla ang kanyang pamilya.
Ayon kay Derek, “I’m very content, very at peace, just like this place you know.” Dugtong pa niya, “But just like this place, kapag habagat, may alon – and that’s how life is, di ba?
“It’s not smooth sailing. Basta, ang importante sa akin now is I’m at that point in my life when I got to spend more time with my family,” dagdag ng aktor.
Pagdating sa lovelife, kuntento si Derek sa kanyang model-girlfriend at talagang walang masyadong intriga sa kanilang relasyon kaya siguro mas na-eenjoy ngayon ng aktor ang kanilang pribadong buhay kasama ang kanyang dyowa.
Sa career naman, malaya na siyang nakakapili ng project na gagawin sa TV at sa movie. Pero hindi pa rin nawawala ang pagmamahal niya sa sports.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94