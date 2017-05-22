Marikina shoes, PH-made na relo ibibida ni Duterte sa Russia

HINIKAYAT ni Pangulong Duterte ang mga opisyal at mangagawa sa gobyerno na tangkilikin ang mga produktong gawang Pinoy.

Ayon sa pangulo, bago umalis ng bansa patungong Russia, isang gawang Pinas na relo ang isusuot niya sa pakikipagkita kay Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It’s an elegant one and I will proudly wear it as a Philippine product,” pahayag ng pangulo sa kanyang departure speech sa Davao International Airport.

Anya, ang relo na mula sa local brand na Ibarra, ay ginawa sa Pilipinas bagamat ang mga parts nito ay imported.

Ayon sa pangulo, kailangan niyang bayaran ang relo sa taong nagbigay nito sa kanya sa sandaling magustuhan niya ito. Kung hindi ay masasampahan umano siya ng graft.

Dahil dito, humirit si Duterte na: “Everybody in government should be wearing Filipino-made (products).”

Iniyabang din ng pangulo ang suot nitong Marikina shoes.

“Including these shoes. I’m wearing mine. Marikina. “If we do not promote our products, who will?”

“I like to see the generals wearing the boots of Marikina. Someday we will order all our requirements, [shoes here in] Marikina,” dagdag pa nito. “All we have to do is fund them, buy them the machines.”