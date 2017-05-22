Duterte tumulak na papuntang Russia

TUMULAK na si Pangulong Duterte papuntang Russia para sa kanyang limang araw na state visit na tatagal hanggang Mayo 26.

Sa kanyang talumpati bago umalis, sinabi ni Duterte na kinukonsidera niya itong makasaysayang biyahe matapos naman siyang imbitahan ni Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This visit is most anticipated, having been the product of my previous meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Laos and with President Vladimir Putin in Peru and most recently in Beijing,” sabi ni Duterte.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na layunin ng kanyang pagbisita na ipakita ang pagiging malaya ng Pilipinas kaugnay ng polisiya nito sa ugnayang panlabas at ang pagpapalawak ng pagkikipagkaibigan sa ibang bansa.

“Russia is a country that we must work with. There are opportunities for cooperation that cannot be ignored. With its geographic footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and its strategic interests in the region, a positive engagement is required to find areas of synergies in interests,” giit ni Duterte.

Sinabi ni Duterte na sa Moscow, nakatakda siyang makipagpulong kina Putin at Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

“We will discuss ways of charting the future direction of our partnership across many areas. We will exchange views on regional and international issues to determine how we can best advance our shared interests,” ayon kay Duterte.

Sinabi pa ni Duterte na ibebenta rin niya ang Pilipinas sa mga mamumuhunan sa Russia.

“Certainly, I will take the opportunity to engage the business leaders in Russia. With the Philippines’ emphasis on sustaining our economic growth, we seek responsible economic partners who will become our new allies in development. I will let them know that the Philippines means serious business,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Nakatakda ring makipagkipagkita si Duterte sa Filipino community sa Moscow.

“I will thank them for their contributions to nation building. I will also tell them that your Government continues to work very hard to give you the country and future you all deserve,” sabi pa ni Duterte.