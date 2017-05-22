Magkapatid na Gatchalian pinayagan sumama sa biyahe ni DU30 By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaprubahan ng Sandiganbayan Fourth Division ang hiling ng magkapatid na sina Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian at Valenzuela Rep. Weslie Gatchalian na sumama sa biyahe ni Pangulong Duterte sa Russia. Sa magkahiwalay na resolusyon, pinayagan ang dalawa na makaalis mula Mayo 22 hanggang 27. Ang magkapatid ay pumayag na gamitin muli ang kanilang conditional arraignment noong Oktobre. Hindi na rin nila kinuha ang P270,000 travel bond na ibinigay nito sa korte noong Oktobre para sa kanilang mas naunang biyahe kaya ito na rin ang gagamitin nilang travel bond sa biyaheng ito. Kailangang ipakita ng korte ang kanilang pasaporte upang patunayan na wala silang ibang lugar na pinuntahan maliban sa Moscow, Russia, sa loob ng 10 araw pagbalik nila sa bansa. Bukod dito pinayagan din ng korte ang hiling ni Rep. Gatchalian na pumunta sa Toronto, Canada sa Hunyo 4 hanggang 18. Si Rep. Gatchalian ay nauna ng pinayagan ng korte na bumiyahe sa China, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan at Japan. Nahaharap ang magkapatid sa mga kasong kriminal kaugnay ng anomalya umano sa pagbili ng Local Water Utility Administration sa Express Savings Bank Inc., na pagmamay-ari ng kanilang pamilya.

