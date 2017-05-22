BIFF bomb expert patay sa raid sa Maguindanao By John Roson Bandera

Napatay ng mga otoridad ang isang mataas na opisyal at bomb expert ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) nang magsagawa ng raid sa Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, Lunes ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Nasawi ang suspek na si Murad Ali alyas “Abu Muhammad” nang makipagbarilan sa mga pulis at sundalo, sabi ni Senior Supt. Agustin Tello, direktor ng Maguindanao provincial police. “Lumaban siya, forcing the raiders to return fire,” sabi ni Tello sa isang text message. Isinagawa ng mga miyembro ng iba-ibang police at Army unit ang raid sa Brgy. Capiton dakong ala-1:30. Inilunsad ang operasyon sa bisa ng dalawang search warrant na inisyu ng Cotabato City Regional Trial Court Branch 15 para sa paglabag sa mga batas sa firearms and ammunition, ani Tello. Si Ali, kilalang estudyante ng yumaong bomb maker na si Basit Usman, ay kasalukuyang personnel and training officer ng BIFF, anang police official. Partikular na sinasanay ni Ali ang mga miyembro ng grupo sa paggawa ng bomba, aniya. Kabilang sa mga nasamsam sa pinagtaguan ni Ali ang isang bala ng 60-millimeter mortar, fragmentation grenade, Ingram submachine gun, at mga kalibre-.9mm bala. Nakatagpo rin doon ng pitong 9-volt battery, 16 blasting cap, siyam na battery connectors, apat na cutting tool, apat na cellphone, isang hand held radio, detonating cord, GPS device, at laptop. Dinala ang mga naturang armas at gamit Those sa tanggapan ng regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, habang ang bangkay ni Ali ay itinurn-over na sa kanyang mga kaanak, ani Tello. (John Roson)

